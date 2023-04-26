Picks, predictions for Marlins vs. Braves on Wednesday, April 26

After their late-game rally against the Atlanta Braves fizzled out last night, the Miami Marlins will look to get back in the win column and avoid a sweep tonight when Sandy Alcantara (1-2, 5.47 ERA) toes the rubber against Bryce Elder (2-0, 1.14 ERA).

The Braves are -155 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Marlins are +135 underdogs. The total sits at 8.

Marlins vs. Braves picks: Wednesday, April 26

Injury report

Marlins

Day to day: 2B Luis Arraez (left knee contusion)

Out: SS Joey Wendle (right intercostal strain), SP Johnny Cueto (right bicep tightness), RP JT Chargois (right oblique strain), SP Trevor Rogers (left biceps tightness)

Braves

Out: C Travis D’Arnaud (concussion), OF Michael Harris II (lower back soreness), RP Raisel Iglesias (right shoulder soreness), RP Lucas Luetge (left biceps inflammation), SS Orland Arcia (left wrist)

Starting pitchers

Sandy Alcantara vs. Bryce Elder

After having his scheduled start over the weekend pushed back due to a slight biceps issue, Alcantara returns to the mound today. After throwing a complete game shutout against the Twins on April 4, the reigning NL Cy Young winner has looked mortal in his last two starts, allowing nine runs in four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 10 and five runs (three earned) against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 16.

Elder is off to a strong start for the Braves, as he’s only allowed three earned runs in 23.2 innings this season. That said, he’s gotten a bit of luck, as he ranks in the 6th percentile in hard hit rate (53.1%) and has an expected ERA of 4.00.

Over/Under pick

With Alcantara back and fully healthy, I’m taking the under. While Elder hasn’t been as good as his statistics have looked, part of the reason for that is because of the Braves’ defense behind him. Tonight’s game should be a pitcher’s duel.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

For the second straight night, I’m taking the Marlins. While last night’s pick didn’t go as well, I think tonight’s game sets up well for Miami. Not only is Alcantara back, but the Marlins matchup well against Elder, as they have six hitters with a hard hit rate above 40%, which has been Elder’s bugaboo this season.

Pick: Marlins