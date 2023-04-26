Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Wednesday, April 26

A matinee-heavy MLB schedule on Wednesday, April 26 has thinned out the main DraftKings DFS slate somewhat, but there are still eight games to choose from beginning at 6:35 p.m. ET. To help you navigate your somewhat limited options, here are our favorite teams to stack.
Top MLB DFS stacks: Wednesday, April 26
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
Mookie Betts ($5,200)
Freddie Freeman ($5,100)
James Outman ($4,000)
Michael Busch ($2,000)
Pirates starter Roansy Contreras hasn’t been able to get lefties out all year — left-handed hitters have a .371/.439/.457 slash line against him — so let’s stack a Dodgers lineup that has hit righties to the tune of an .831 OPS and .488 slugging percentage so far this season. Freeman and Outman are swinging hot bats, while Busch — filling in while Max Muncy is on the paternity list — is one of L.A.’s top prospects and profiles a lot like, well, Max Muncy.
Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres
Dansby Swanson ($5,000)
Ian Happ ($5,100)
Seiya Suzuki ($4,900)
Patrick Wisdom ($4,400)
As you might expect from a pitcher who loves to throw his changeup but doesn’t have a reliable glove-side breaking ball, Padres righty Michael Wacha actually has reverse platoon splits over his career. Righties are slugging a healthy .460 against him, which makes him a bad fit for a Chicago lineup heavy on great right-handed hitters. Suzuki (.795 OPS) and Wisdom (.981) are both hot to start the year, while Swanson and Happ have each taken Wacha deep in their careers.
Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels
Brent Rooker ($3,600)
Shea Langeliers ($3,100)
Esteury Ruiz ($2,800)
Jesus Aguilar ($2,700)
Don’t laugh! The A’s may be one of the worst baseball teams in recent memory, but there’s actually one thing they do pretty well: hit left-handed pitching. Oakland ranks a shocking eighth in all of baseball in team OPS against southpaws, making them a sneaky pick to stack against L.A.’s Patrick Sandoval if you’re looking to spend big elsewhere. Rooker — who’s hitting the cover off the ball right now with a 1.170 OPS — and Aguilar each homered twice against lefty Jose Suarez on Monday, while Ruiz is batting nearly .400 against left-handers this season and is as dangerous a threat on the bases as there is.