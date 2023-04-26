Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Wednesday, April 26

A matinee-heavy MLB schedule on Wednesday, April 26 has thinned out the main DraftKings DFS slate somewhat, but there are still eight games to choose from beginning at 6:35 p.m. ET. To help you navigate your somewhat limited options, here are our favorite teams to stack.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Wednesday, April 26

Mookie Betts ($5,200)

Freddie Freeman ($5,100)

James Outman ($4,000)

Michael Busch ($2,000)

Pirates starter Roansy Contreras hasn’t been able to get lefties out all year — left-handed hitters have a .371/.439/.457 slash line against him — so let’s stack a Dodgers lineup that has hit righties to the tune of an .831 OPS and .488 slugging percentage so far this season. Freeman and Outman are swinging hot bats, while Busch — filling in while Max Muncy is on the paternity list — is one of L.A.’s top prospects and profiles a lot like, well, Max Muncy.

Dansby Swanson ($5,000)

Ian Happ ($5,100)

Seiya Suzuki ($4,900)

Patrick Wisdom ($4,400)

As you might expect from a pitcher who loves to throw his changeup but doesn’t have a reliable glove-side breaking ball, Padres righty Michael Wacha actually has reverse platoon splits over his career. Righties are slugging a healthy .460 against him, which makes him a bad fit for a Chicago lineup heavy on great right-handed hitters. Suzuki (.795 OPS) and Wisdom (.981) are both hot to start the year, while Swanson and Happ have each taken Wacha deep in their careers.

Brent Rooker ($3,600)

Shea Langeliers ($3,100)

Esteury Ruiz ($2,800)

Jesus Aguilar ($2,700)

Don’t laugh! The A’s may be one of the worst baseball teams in recent memory, but there’s actually one thing they do pretty well: hit left-handed pitching. Oakland ranks a shocking eighth in all of baseball in team OPS against southpaws, making them a sneaky pick to stack against L.A.’s Patrick Sandoval if you’re looking to spend big elsewhere. Rooker — who’s hitting the cover off the ball right now with a 1.170 OPS — and Aguilar each homered twice against lefty Jose Suarez on Monday, while Ruiz is batting nearly .400 against left-handers this season and is as dangerous a threat on the bases as there is.