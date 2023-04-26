 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MLB lineups for Wednesday, April 26: Byron Buxton sits for the Twins

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Wednesday, April 26.

By Chris Landers Updated
Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins looks on during an at-bat against the New York Yankees in the seventh inning at Target Field on April 25, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Yankees 6-2. Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Rise and shine, baseball fans: A matinee-heavy Wednesday slate means those bets and start/sit decisions need to happen much earlier than normal. Our daily MLB lineup report will give you all the info you need about who’s starting and who’s sitting.

MLB starting lineups: Wednesday, April 26

Texas Rangers vs. Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m. ET

Robbie Grossman, Josh Smith and Brad Miller will all start for Texas as the Rangers stack lefties against Graham Ashcraft, while Travis Jankowski starts in center and bats second to give Leody Taveras a day off.

Wil Myers is back in the lineup after being a late scratch yesterday while Henry Ramos and Kevin Newman start again in right and at shortstop. Tyler Stephenson will DH while Curt Casali handles catching duties.

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles, 1:05 p.m. ET

The lineup remains about the same for Boston, save for Immanuel Valdez spelling the injured Christian Arroyo at second base.

Ryan O’Hearn gets a start at first base against a righty, while Adam Frazier starts and Jorge Mateo sits.

Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 1:07 p.m. ET

Elvis Andrus gets a turn atop the order for Chicago, while Seby Zavala spells Yasmani Grandal as the catcher deals with back spasms. Romy Gonzalez gets another start in right field.

Santiago Espinal returns to the lineup for Toronto, while Alejandro Kirk serves as the DH and Danny Jansen starts behind the plate. Whit Merrifield will start in left.

Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians, 1:10 p.m. ET

Trenton Doyle continues to start in center while C.J. Cron returns to the lineup. Alan Trejo and Ezequiel Tovar will handle the middle infield spots.

Will Brennan gets a start in center while Myles Straw sits for Cleveland, and Cam Gallagher spells Mike Zunino behind the plate.

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins, 1:10 p.m. ET

Anthony Volpe seems to be New York’s permanent leadoff man, while Gleyber Torres returns to the lineup and Willie Calhoun and Isiah Kiner-Falefa will start in center and right field respectively.

Max Kepler leads off while Joey Gallo starts at first, Nick Gordon gets the nod in center and Willi Castro plays third. Jose Miranda serves as the DH while Byron Buxton gets a day off.

Detroit Tigers vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:40 p.m. ET

Zack McKinstry leads off for Detroit this afternoon, while Riley Greene returns to the lineup and Akil Baddoo and Matt Vierling drop back down to the bottom of the order.

Brewers TBA

Kansas City Royals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 3:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m. ET

TBA

Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 6:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET

TBA

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels, 9:38 p.m. ET

TBA

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m. ET

TBA

More From DraftKings Nation