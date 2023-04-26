MLB lineups for Wednesday, April 26: Byron Buxton sits for the Twins

Rise and shine, baseball fans: A matinee-heavy Wednesday slate means those bets and start/sit decisions need to happen much earlier than normal. Our daily MLB lineup report will give you all the info you need about who’s starting and who’s sitting.

MLB starting lineups: Wednesday, April 26

Robbie Grossman, Josh Smith and Brad Miller will all start for Texas as the Rangers stack lefties against Graham Ashcraft, while Travis Jankowski starts in center and bats second to give Leody Taveras a day off.

Rangers starting lineup for April 26 at Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/zKZFoH45So — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) April 26, 2023

Wil Myers is back in the lineup after being a late scratch yesterday while Henry Ramos and Kevin Newman start again in right and at shortstop. Tyler Stephenson will DH while Curt Casali handles catching duties.

Looking to round up a sweep❗



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/oVljxDhuDG — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 26, 2023

The lineup remains about the same for Boston, save for Immanuel Valdez spelling the injured Christian Arroyo at second base.

Today’s lineup for Red Sox @ Orioles:



1. Verdugo RF

2. Devers 3B

3. Turner DH

4. Yoshida LF

5. K. Hernández SS

6. Casas 1B

7. Duran CF

8. Valdez 2B

9. Wong C



Tanner Houck gets the start. 1:05 first pitch. pic.twitter.com/5CBDPuD6oU — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) April 26, 2023

Ryan O’Hearn gets a start at first base against a righty, while Adam Frazier starts and Jorge Mateo sits.

Orioles lineup vs. Red Sox pic.twitter.com/we1qvwH4fR — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) April 26, 2023

Elvis Andrus gets a turn atop the order for Chicago, while Seby Zavala spells Yasmani Grandal as the catcher deals with back spasms. Romy Gonzalez gets another start in right field.

Santiago Espinal returns to the lineup for Toronto, while Alejandro Kirk serves as the DH and Danny Jansen starts behind the plate. Whit Merrifield will start in left.

Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians, 1:10 p.m. ET

Trenton Doyle continues to start in center while C.J. Cron returns to the lineup. Alan Trejo and Ezequiel Tovar will handle the middle infield spots.

#Rockies lineup for the last game in Cleveland: pic.twitter.com/Y9nesykPr7 — Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) April 26, 2023

Will Brennan gets a start in center while Myles Straw sits for Cleveland, and Cam Gallagher spells Mike Zunino behind the plate.

Here is todays lineup vs the #rockies

1. Steven Kwan LF

2. Amed Rosario SS

3. Jose Rameirez 3B

4. Josh Naylor DH

5. Josh Bell 1B

6. Andres Gimenez 2B

7. Oscar Gonzalez RF

8. Will Brennan CF

9. Cam Gallagher C



Starting on the hill for the #Guardians will be Tanner Bibee — Cleveland Guardians Fan (@CleGuardsFan) April 26, 2023

Anthony Volpe seems to be New York’s permanent leadoff man, while Gleyber Torres returns to the lineup and Willie Calhoun and Isiah Kiner-Falefa will start in center and right field respectively.

Today’s lineup. Yankees looking to avoid the sweep vs. the Twins. pic.twitter.com/8j44dsSLmN — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) April 26, 2023

Max Kepler leads off while Joey Gallo starts at first, Nick Gordon gets the nod in center and Willi Castro plays third. Jose Miranda serves as the DH while Byron Buxton gets a day off.

Your #MNTwins lineup for the final game of the series against the New York Yankees



1. Max Kepler RF

2. Carlos Correa SS

3. Trevor Larnach LF

4. Jose Miranda DH

5. Joey Gallo 1B

6. Donovan Solano 2B

7. Nick Gordon CF

8. Christian Vásquez C

9. Willi Castro 3B



Kenta Maeda P — Twins Talk (@LetsTalk_Twins) April 26, 2023

Zack McKinstry leads off for Detroit this afternoon, while Riley Greene returns to the lineup and Akil Baddoo and Matt Vierling drop back down to the bottom of the order.

Time to finish strong. pic.twitter.com/lGvhavGQ45 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 26, 2023

