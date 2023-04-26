Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Wednesday, April 26

 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Intro

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday, April 26

Pitchers to stream

Tanner Bibee, Cleveland Guardians — A consensus top-75 prospect in baseball, Bibee will be getting the call to make his MLB debut against a dreadful Colorado Rockies offense on Wednesday afternoon. Bibee has torn through the Minor Leagues thanks to good command of a mid-90s fastball and a wipeout slider, which should be more than enough to go at least five innings and potenially pick up a win. Good luck with this:

Domingo German, New York Yankees — German has been hard to trust in his time as a starter for New York, but he dominated this same Minnesota Twins team to the tune of 11 strikeouts over 6.1 innings a couple of weeks ago — and held his own in six solid innings against the Toronto Blue Jays his last time out. The floor is lower than you’d maybe like, but if his curveball is working and his command doesn’t go haywire, he could cruise to a quality start.

Yusei Kikuchi, Toronto Blue Jays — Kikuchi has had similar issues with inconsistency throughout his career, but he’s been rolling lately, with consecutive quality starts against the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees. Now he’s back at home against a White Sox offense that’s been decimated by injuries, and he should at least be a good bet to get through five innings with enough run support for a win.

And now, without further ado, here are your starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday, April 26.

Starting pitcher rankings 4/26

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Freddy Peralta vs. Tigers
2 Zac Gallen vs. Royals
3 Sandy Alcantara @ Braves
4 Logan Gilbert @ Phillies
5 Kodai Senga vs. Nationals
Strong plays
6 Patrick Sandoval vs. Athletics
7 Bryce Elder vs. Marlins
8 Jon Gray @ Reds
9 Kenta Maeda vs. Yankees
10 Graham Ashcraft vs. Rangers
11 Tanner Bibee vs. Rockies
Questionable
12 Drew Smyly vs. Padres
13 Domingo German @ Twins
14 Steven Matz @ Giants
15 Tyler Wells vs. Red Sox
16 Yusei Kikuchi vs. White Sox
17 Hunter Brown @ Rays
18 Taijuan Walker vs. Mariners
19 Anthony DeSclafani vs. Cardinals
20 Tony Gonsolin @ Pirates
21 MacKenzie Gore @ Mets
22 Michael Wacha @ Cubs
23 Tanner Houck @ Orioles
24 Michael Kopech @ Blue Jays
25 Michael Lorenzen @ Brewers
Don't do it
26 Roansy Contreras vs. Dodgers
27 Noah Davis @ Guardians
28 Ryan Yarbrough @ Diamondbacks
29 Calvin Faucher vs. Astros
30 Luis Medina @ Angels

