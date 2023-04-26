Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Wednesday, April 26

Intro

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday, April 26

Pitchers to stream

Tanner Bibee, Cleveland Guardians — A consensus top-75 prospect in baseball, Bibee will be getting the call to make his MLB debut against a dreadful Colorado Rockies offense on Wednesday afternoon. Bibee has torn through the Minor Leagues thanks to good command of a mid-90s fastball and a wipeout slider, which should be more than enough to go at least five innings and potenially pick up a win. Good luck with this:

Tanner Bibee strikes out Jorge Alfaro on a 99 MPH fastball. pic.twitter.com/KzNHqdJeXk — La Mole (@FranmilsEyebrow) April 13, 2023

Domingo German, New York Yankees — German has been hard to trust in his time as a starter for New York, but he dominated this same Minnesota Twins team to the tune of 11 strikeouts over 6.1 innings a couple of weeks ago — and held his own in six solid innings against the Toronto Blue Jays his last time out. The floor is lower than you’d maybe like, but if his curveball is working and his command doesn’t go haywire, he could cruise to a quality start.

Yusei Kikuchi, Toronto Blue Jays — Kikuchi has had similar issues with inconsistency throughout his career, but he’s been rolling lately, with consecutive quality starts against the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees. Now he’s back at home against a White Sox offense that’s been decimated by injuries, and he should at least be a good bet to get through five innings with enough run support for a win.

And now, without further ado, here are your starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday, April 26.