Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 5 on Wednesday

The New York Knicks will look to put away the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road in Game 5 of their first-round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs. Up 3-1, New York found success at home in Madison Square Garden, out-rebounding the Cavaliers by a double-digit margin in Game 4 to set up a close-out game.

The teams return to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. ET for Game 5. The game will air on NBA TV. If the Knicks put this series away tonight, they will face either the Heat or the Bucks in the next round.

Dylan Windler (foot) remains out for the Cavs, and the Knicks’ Jericho Sims (shoulder) is out with Quentin Grimes (shoulder) listed as questionable.

The Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 202.5. Cleveland is -215 on the moneyline while New York is +185.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +5.5

The Knicks have all the momentum heading into this game, while the Cavs have struggled to piece together good performances. One night, Donovan Mitchell is on fire while Darius Garland struggles, and the next night, the roles are reversed. While the Cavaliers get to come back to their home court in this game, they do it in a stressful must-win situation, while the Knicks can keep playing the way they have been playing. I’ll take New York to cover.

Over/Under: Under 202.5

The total just keeps dropping lower and lower as these two teams put together under after under. No total in the first four games has yet reached 200, and I don’t see much reason why it would now. This would be the first over in the series if it hits, so I’m going with what I know from this series. The Knicks rebound well but don’t score particularly well, and the Cavs have not been able to put together a team-wide shooting performance on any particular night. Take the under again in Game 5.