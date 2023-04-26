Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 5 on Wednesday

The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies will head East to face off in Game 5 on Wednesday at the FedExForum. The Lakers are up 3-1 in the first-round series after an overtime Game 4 win and will look to put away the series with a fourth win to advance to the second round. The game will air on TNT at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Steven Adams (knee), Brandon Clarke (ankle) and Jake LaRavia (calf) are all listed as out for the Grizzlies. Ja Morant remains off the injury report despite his hand injury. The Lakers continue to list Anthony Davis (foot), LeBron James (foot), and Dennis Schroder (ankle) as probable.

The Grizzlies are 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 221.5. Memphis is -170 on the moneyline while Los Angeles is priced at +145.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -4

This has been a series of close games and as the Grizzlies head home, we can expect them to keep fighting in Game 5. Morant and Desmond Bane have been putting the team’s offense on their shoulders in Los Angeles, and can combine for a high-scoring night for Memphis in Game 5. The Grizzlies also led the NBA in home wins this year, and we can’t count that out in tonight’s considerations. Take Memphis to win and cover, sending the series back West for Game 6.

Over/Under: Over 221.5

The Lakers have been the more complete scoring team in this series, with several players outside of James and Davis regularly stepping up with 20-point games. They should be able to continue building off of their overtime momentum from Game 4. With the Grizzlies back on their home court, though, I think they outscore the Lakers and put together a game that easily passes the over on Wednesday.