Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Bucks Game 5 on Wednesday

The Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks will play Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series on Wednesday, April 26. Tipoff from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is set for 9:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBA TV. Miami has a 3-1 series lead and can advance with a win.

Bam Adebayo is day-to-day but considered probable for Wednesday’s game. He has a mild hamstring strain, but the thought is that he can play through it. Otherwise, the only Miami players missing are expected to be PG Tyler Herro (hand) and SG Victor Oladipo (knee).

Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable for Game 5. He has been dealing with a lower back contusion that caused him to be sidelined for Games 2 and 3.

The Bucks are 11.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have -610 moneyline odds, while the Heat are installed as the +460 underdogs. The point total for Game 5 is set at 219.5, which is the second-lowest on the day.

Heat vs. Bucks, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat +11.5

Miami will be on the road, so it isn’t surprising that they are the heavy underdogs. That being said, they won Game 1 of this series in Milwaukee 130-117. They are coming off a big home victory, with Jimmy Butler dropping 56 of the team’s 119 points. I don’t know that the Heat pull off a series-clinching win on Wednesday, but they should at least cover a double-digit spread.

Over/Under: Over 219.5

The point totals through four games in this series have been 247, 260 (no Giannis), 220 (no Giannis) and 233. With each game seeing at least 220 points scored, I think we see another high output, and the over is the move. Antetokounmpo and Adebayo are both expected to play, further supporting the over.