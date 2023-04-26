Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Kings Game 5 on Wednesday

Game 5 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings will take place on Wednesday, April 26. Tipoff from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California is set for 10 p.m. ET and will air on TNT. The series is tied 2-2, with both teams winning games on their home courts.

Golden State should have a relatively healthy staff for this game. Veteran F Andre Iguodala (wrist) will be out, as is G Ryan Rollins.

The biggest story for Sacramento revolves around PG De’Aaron Fox. He fractured a finger on his shooting hand in the Game 4 loss. Fox was able to play through the injury and is expected to play in Game 5. He is still officially listed as questionable for the game.

Despite no away team winning a game yet in this series, the Warriors are 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have -125 moneyline odds, making the Kings narrow home underdogs installed at +105. The point total is set at 234.5, the highest mark for any playoff game on Wednesday.

Warriors vs. Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings +1.5

The picks with this game largely rely on how well Fox can play with his fractured finger. This seems like one of those moments that a team rallies around a player, and I think Sacramento follows the trend of the series and still holds strong at home. The Warriors were able to stay close in Games 1 and 2 despite their porous road record but the Kings have shown they aren’t going to fold for the defending champions. Sacramento covers tonight.

Over/Under: Under 234.5

The four-game totals so far have been 249, 220, 211 and 251. Obviously, two games have surpassed Game 5’s total, and two have fallen well short. I am leaning towards the under with a banged-up Fox. I think Sacramento still finds a way to pull out a victory relying on the home crowd and its cowbells, but the Kings do so with fewer than 234.5 combined points scored.