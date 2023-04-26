Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday’s NBA playoff games

We’ve got four Game 5s Wednesday in the 2023 NBA playoffs, with three contests potentially being series clinchers. Here’s a look at our favorite player props for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler over 29.5 points vs. Bucks (-110)

The Bucks have no answer for Butler, who went for 56 points in Miami’s Game 4 comeback win. Even with a shift in scenery, “Playoff Jimmy” should continue to be the focal point of this Heat offense. Butler is attempting 21.5 shots per game in this series and is averaging 36.5 points. He’s hit the over on this mark in three of the four games, and he should continue that trend in Game 5 tonight.

LeBron James over 9.5 rebounds vs. Grizzlies (-130)

The King went for 20 rebounds in LA’s Game 4 win but he’s been consistently hitting this number throughout the series. James has gone over in three of the four games, with his one under coming at nine rebounds. Even though the Grizzlies are thin in the frontcourt due to injuries, James has made it a priority to help on the glass. Look for him to keep being aggressive when it comes to rebounds in Game 5.

Stephen Curry over 4.5 3-pointers vs. Kings (-145)

Curry has been on fire in this series and will be in the spotlight for Game 5 in Sacramento. The Kings and Warriors are tied 2-2, which makes this contest pivotal. The Golden State point guard is shooting 40% from deep on a whopping 12.5 attempts per game and has gone over this mark in three of the four games so far. He’s going to play heavy minutes, which means the opportunity will be there for him to go over this line again.