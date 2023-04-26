NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday’s playoff games

We’ve got four games on Wednesday’s slate in the 2023 NBA playoffs, which means more options when it comes to DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors, $5,000

It’s surprising to see Poole at this price point given his production. He’s topped 32 DKFP in the last two games and will get heavy minutes in Game 5 as the Warriors try to steal one on the road. Poole’s exploits in Game 4 were crucial for Golden State, and the team likely will lean on him more when Stephen Curry takes a rest. Poole’s three-point shooting gives him great upside as well. He’s a strong play at this price.

Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks, $4,800

After having some middling performances in Cleveland in the first two games, Robinson broke out when the Knicks returned to Madison Square Garden. His 32.8 DKFP showing in Game 4 was one of the more underrated performances of the afternoon. Until the Cavaliers show they can contain Robinson on the interior, the Knicks big man is worth playing in DFS lineups.

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat, $4,000

There’s significant risk here, because Robinson’s value comes almost exclusively from his three-point shooting and if he’s not hitting, he’s not going to register points. After failing to crack the playoff rotation last year, the sharpshooter logged 24+ minutes in each of the last three games in this series. He’s averaging 24.2 DKFP in those three games and is an intriguing value option tonight as the Heat attempt to close out the Bucks.