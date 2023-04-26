How to watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 5 on TV and via live stream

The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, April 26 in Game 5 of their first round series. The Lakers lead the series, 3-1, and will look to put the Grizzlies away on the road to advance to the second round of the playoffs with a win tonight.

The Lakers won Game 4 in overtime at home 117-111. While LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been the expected stars of this team in the playoffs, we’ve also seen some standout performances from Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura in this series. Reaves had a team-high 23 points in Game 4, and James grabbed 22 points and 20 rebounds.

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane each had good performances in the Grizzlies’ trip to Los Angeles for Games 3 and 4, and if both can put together that type of performance in the same night on a home court, they can extend Memphis’ hopes of advancing. Both teams have struggled to find much success from the perimeter, so whichever team can improve in that facet of the game should have an edge in this series.

The Grizzlies are 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 221.5.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Date: Wednesday, April 26

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.