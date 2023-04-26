How to watch Warriors vs. Kings Game 5 on TV and via live stream

The second half of a TNT Wednesday doubleheader, the No. 6 Golden State Warriors will make the short trip up the interstate to face the No. 3 Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. With the series currently tied two games apiece, Game 5 should provide added intensity to an already fierce series.

What is also wild to consider is that this is the first time these Northern California rivals have matched up in the postseason. This is also the only time that both have made the same playoffs while in their current metro areas. With such little physical distance between the two franchises (less than 90 miles), it comes as no surprise that the intensity is dialed all the way up.

Of course, the electric De’Aaron Fox is notably listed as questionable for Game 5. Fox fractured a fingertip on his shooting hand late in Game 4. I find it unlikely that Fox sits out on Wednesday night, but just how effective can he be?

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Warriors are slim 1.5-point favorites against the Kings in Sacramento. Naturally, the moneylines are narrowly priced. Golden State is -125 to win straight up while Sacramento is paying just above even money (+105) to win at home. The total for Wednesday night is set at 234.5. Prior to Game 5, the Dubs are -220 to advance to the conference semifinals, while the Kings show a price of +180 to win the currently tied series.

Warriors vs. Kings

Date: Thursday, April 26

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.