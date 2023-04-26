DraftKings Network LIVE 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Who was our No. 1 overall pick?

DraftKings Network gets you set for the 2023 NFL Draft with our live Mock Draft show featuring Golic & Smetty’s Mike Golic Sr., GoJo’s Mike Golic Jr. and a host of DraftKings analysts.
Hosted by The Sweat’s Emerson Lotzia and Jessie Coffield, the Golics and our DK analysts — Julian Edlow, Steve Buchanan, Nick Friar, Geoff Ulrich, Pearce Dietrich and VSiN’s Tim Murray — give you their thoughts on the first round on a pick-by-pick basis. Each analyst was assigned a division:
- Mike Golic Sr. — NFC East
- Tim Murray — NFC North
- Mike Golic Jr. — NFC South
- Pearce Dietrich — NFC West
- Julian Edlow — AFC East
- Steve Buchanan — AFC North
- Nick Friar — AFC South
- Geoff Ulrich — AFC West
Make sure to follow along live below and check back for updates as the picks roll in. And be sure to watch our LIVE NFL Draft show sponsored by H&M on Thursday night beginning at 8 p.m. on the DraftKings YouTube channel.
DraftKings Network 2023 NFL Mock Draft
|Draft Pick No.
|Analyst
|Team
|Selection
|Draft Pick No.
|Analyst
|Team
|Selection
|1
|Mike Golic Jr.
|Carolina Panthers
|Bryce Young — QB, Alabama
|2
|Nick Friar
|Houston Texans
|Will Anderson Jr. — Edge, Alabama
|3
|Pearce Dietrich
|Arizona Cardinals
|Christian Gonzalez — CB, Oregon
|4
|Nick Friar
|Indianapolis Colts
|C.J. Stroud — QB, Ohio State
|5
|Pearce Dietrich
|Seattle Seahawks
|Jalen Carter — DL, Georgia
|6
|Tim Murray
|Detroit Lions
|Devon Witherspoon — CB, Illinois
|7
|Geoff Ulrich
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Anthony Richardson — QB, Florida
|8
|Mike Golic Jr.
|Atlanta Falcons
|Tyree Wilson — Edge, Texas Tech
|9
|Tim Murray
|Chicago Bears
|Paris Johnson Jr. — OT, Ohio State
|10
|Mike Golic Sr.
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Bijan Robinson — RB, Texas
|11
|Nick Friar
|Tennessee Titans
|Will Levis — QB, Kentucky
|12
|Nick Friar
|Houston Texans
|Jaxon Smith Njigba — WR, Ohio State
|13
|Tim Murray
|Green Bay Packers
|Broderick Jones — OT, Georgia
|14
|Julian Edlow
|New England Patriots
|Peter Skoronski — OL, Northwestern
|15
|Julian Edlow
|New York Jets
|Darnell Wright — OT, Tennessee
|16
|Mike Golic Sr.
|Washington Commanders
|Deonte Banks — CB, Maryland
|17
|Steve Buchanan
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Joey Porter Jr. — CB, Penn State
|18
|Tim Murray
|Detroit Lions
|Myles Murphy — Edge, Clemson
|19
|Mike Golic Jr.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Anton Harrison — OT, Oklahoma
|20
|Pearce Dietrich
|Seattle Seahawks
|Nolan Smith — Edge, Georgia
|21
|Geoff Ulrich
|Los Angeles Chargers
|22
|Steve Buchanan
|Baltimore Ravens
|23
|Tim Murray
|Minnesota Vikings
|24
|Nick Friar
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|25
|Mike Golic Sr.
|New York Giants
|26
|Mike Golic Sr.
|Dallas Cowboys
|27
|Julian Edlow
|Buffalo Bills
|28
|Steve Buchanan
|Cincinnati Bengals
|29
|Mike Golic Jr.
|New Orleans Saints
|30
|Mike Golic Sr.
|Philadelphia Eagles
|31
|Geoff Ulrich
|Kansas City Chiefs
Key Analysis
1. Carolina Panthers — Bryce Young, QB Alabama
Mike Golic Jr. on his pick: I don’t really feel like I should have to explain this. I’ve enjoyed watching the Draft cycle get us to a point where we embrace the best actual quarterback we saw going No. 1 overall in the Draft. I know he’s small ... but he’s managed to overcome that so far. I’m counting on him doing it behind an offensive line that brings back all five of their starters.
I’m here to draft smart, I’m not trying to make waves.
11. Tennessee Titans — Will Levis, QB Kentucky
Nick Friar on his pick: Levis is a big improvement from what (Tennessee) has had at QB during Coach Vrabek’s time. He has experience in a pro-style offense, so he’s ahead of the game in that regard. He’s athletic, he’s got an effortless release.
That said, we do have some concerns with his consistency but that’s nothing that Coach Vrabel can’t iron out with a little bit of time.
Watch the show LIVE below for the full analysis!
VIDEO:
Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.
Watch The Sweat LIVE weekdays at 11 a.m. ET by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!
Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.
DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.