Pick on the Moneyline for Cardinals-Giants on April 26

It has been a slow start to the 2023 season for both the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants, with both entering Wednesday with a losing record and in search of a win in the Bay Area.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants (-105, 8.5)

The Cardinals give Steven Matz the start, who has had an ERA of at least 3.82 each of the past six seasons and has seen his issues spiral even further since joining the Cardinals prior to the start of the 2022 season.

In his time with St. Louis, Matz has a 5.56 ERA with 1.5 home runs per nine innings across 19 appearances and has allowed at least four runs in three of his four starts this season.

The Giants will look to take advantage of those home run issues for Matz, entering Tuesday ranked third among MLB teams in home runs per game with eight different players having hit at least three home runs.

Behind Matz is a Cardinals lineup that has had issues hitting away from home, posting the league’s second-beat home batting average at .286 while hitting .238 on the road entering Tuesday, which ranks 20th.

After an injury-filled 2022 season, Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani has pitched similarly to how he did when the team won the National League West division in 2021, averaging six innings per start with a 2.64 ERA with just two total walks issued in his four starts.

The Cardinals are 0-4 in games started by Matz this season, DeSclafani gives the Giants a pitching advantage and the team will provide enough hard contact to knock out the Cardinals.

The Play: Giants -105