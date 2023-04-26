Is De’Aaron Fox playing for the Kings on Wednesday vs. the Warriors?

The Sacramento Kings will look to claim a 3-2 series advantage as they return home for Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors Wednesday. Each team has defended home court so far, which makes Game 5 crucial for Sacramento.

The big revelation after Game 4 was De’Aaron Fox’s finger injury, which is actually a fracture. The point guard has been on fire for the Kings all season and has carried them in this series, especially during the fourth quarter. Here’s the latest on his status for this massive Game 5.

De’Aaron Fox injury updates

Fox was set to be listed as doubtful but the point guard said he’s going to try to play through the pain. He’ll have some type of protection on his finger due to the injury, but Fox is going to give it a go. It’s hard to imagine he’ll be just as effective with the injury, as it will impact his shooting and passing. Look for Fox to see some decline in production.

If Fox is limited or the injury becomes unbearable to the point where he can’t play, Davion Mitchell and Malik Monk will take over as the lead guards for the Kings. Mitchell would benefit more in terms of usage, but Monk will see more touches as well.