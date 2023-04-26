How to watch Panthers vs. Bruins in Game 5 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

ESPN will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins in Game 5 in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston.

The Bruins have a stranglehold on the Panthers up 3-1 in the series and back home in Boston with a chance to advance. Since that chippy Game 2 loss, the Bruins have outscored the Panthers 10-4 the past two wins. Boston’s keys to success in this series have been goaltending and special teams. The Bruins have held the Panthers’ power play to under 10% conversion in the series. Boston also scored twice on the power play in Game 4.

The Panthers are reeling and this isn’t all that surprising after the season they’ve had. Florida can’t do anything to stop Linus Ullmark and the Bruins’ penalty kill. The Panthers also abandoned the Alex Lyon ship for Sergei Bobrovsky and that’s not going well. Goaltending will be something to address this offseason for the Panthers, who are missing Spencer Knight.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Panthers vs. Bruins live stream

Date: Wednesday, April 26

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.