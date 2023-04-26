How to watch Kraken vs. Avalanche in Game 5 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

ESPN will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Seattle Kraken and Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 9:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The big story coming into this game is the suspension of Avalanche D Cale Makar. The reigning Conn Smythe winner was given a one-game ban for his late hit on Kraken forward Jared McCann in Game 4 on Monday. McCann was unable to return in Game 4 and his status for Wednesday night is unclear.

Other than that, the series is tied 2-2 and the expansion Kraken have the defending champions reeling a bit. Colorado has been frustrated all series playing against the relentlessness of the Kraken. The Avalanche issues aren’t anything new. The team lacks depth. Outside of Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, the Avs will need some of the depth forwards to step up. The power play getting things going would also go a long way. Colorado is almost dead last in power play percentage this postseason at 10%.

Date: Wednesday, April 26

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

