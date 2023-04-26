Texans longtime beat writer John McClain predicts Will Levis No. 2 in 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft season is going full tilt with just a day until the actual show starts. The latest bit of “news” to drop is from retired beat writer John McClain. McClain, who was the Texans beat writer for most of his career, believes the Texans will take Kentucky product Will Levis.

John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) on @1075thefan this AM:



“(Houston) has no indecision whatsoever, those are national media reports. They know what they’re going to do, they’ve just put a tight lid on it… With the 2nd pick I have them taking Will Levis in my final mock draft.” — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) April 26, 2023

How much of his prediction is based on inside information is unknown, but there is no doubt that McClain still has contacts within the organization. Of course, there is a new coach in DeMeco Ryans now and McClain was a harsh critic of the product the Texans had been putting out on the field.

In the end, we can probably consider his opinion just that, an opinion. But Levis does lead the odds to be the second pick, though that doesn’t need to be the Texans making the pick.

The only consensus pick anyone can agree on is Bryce Young going No. 1 to the Panthers at this point. The quarterbacks after him, Levis, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Hendon Hooker are all up in the air. It should make for an interesting draft!