Alex Bowman injured in sprint car crash, will miss Würth 400 at Dover

Hendrick Motorsports announced that Alex Bowman is expected to miss three to four weeks as he recovers from an injury. Bowman was racing in a mid-week event and was involved in a collision. It was severe enough that he suffered a fractured vertebra. Bowman will be replaced for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race by Josh Berry.

The upcoming Cup Series race is the 2023 Wurth 400 to be held at the Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 30. Bowman had the ninth-best odds of winning the event at DraftKings Sportsbook. Berry enters with the 12th best odds and sits at +2500 to take home the checkered flag.

Bowman finished 13th at last weekend’s GEICO 400 and 11th the weekend before at the NOCO 400. He is still searching for his first win of the season, but his three top-five finishes help him slot in ninth in the Cup Series standings heading into the weekend.

Berry typically races in the Xfinity Series but has been known to slot in for drivers in the Cup Series. This will be his sixth Cup Series appearance of the season, and his best finish came in Week 4, taking 10th place in Phoenix at the 2023 United Rentals Work United 500.