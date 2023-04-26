Blue Jays OF George Springer leaves game after getting hit by pitch on wrist/hand

The Toronto Blue Jays have pulled outfielder Geroge Springer from Wednesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox after a pitch hit him. It happened in the third inning in a 1-2 count that drifted too far inside. Cavan Biggio replaced him.

Cavan Biggio is pinch-hitting for George Springer.



Springer was hit in the wrist/hand by a pitch in his last at-bat.#BlueJays | #NextLevel — Mark Colley (@MarkColley) April 26, 2023

Prior to the injury, Springer led off Wednesday’s game with a single. This moved his batting average slightly up to .216. He has played in 24 games this season and has only four extra-base hits in 96 at-bats. Springer has one double, three home runs and nine RBI. He was once a productive leadoff hitter for the team, but now is causing the Blue Jays to have to consider where to slot him into their batting order.

Biggio hasn’t fared much better this year. He has played in 14 games and is hitting a measly .128. Of his five hits, two have been home runs, and Biggio did have a clutch three-run home run to give Toronto a recent win. If Springer misses any time, the Blue Jays may want to explore other options, as Biggio seems like more of a fill-in rather than a potential day-to-day solution.