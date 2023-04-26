 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Blue Jays OF George Springer leaves game after getting hit by pitch on wrist/hand

We discuss the news that George Springer was pulled from the Blue Jays game on Wednesday after getting hit by a pitch.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a double in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 21, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays have pulled outfielder Geroge Springer from Wednesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox after a pitch hit him. It happened in the third inning in a 1-2 count that drifted too far inside. Cavan Biggio replaced him.

Prior to the injury, Springer led off Wednesday’s game with a single. This moved his batting average slightly up to .216. He has played in 24 games this season and has only four extra-base hits in 96 at-bats. Springer has one double, three home runs and nine RBI. He was once a productive leadoff hitter for the team, but now is causing the Blue Jays to have to consider where to slot him into their batting order.

Biggio hasn’t fared much better this year. He has played in 14 games and is hitting a measly .128. Of his five hits, two have been home runs, and Biggio did have a clutch three-run home run to give Toronto a recent win. If Springer misses any time, the Blue Jays may want to explore other options, as Biggio seems like more of a fill-in rather than a potential day-to-day solution.

More From DraftKings Nation