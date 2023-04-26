How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on April 26

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, FL.

We sit roughly one month out from the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas and the table continues to be set for that show. Tonight, we’ll get two title matches on tonight’s show and determine the No. 1 contender for the world title at DON.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, April 26

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

Sammy Guevara will go one-on-one with Darby Allin tonight, where the winner will earn a title shot against AEW World Champion at Double or Nothing. Last week, the “Four Pillars” mini-tournament began with Guevara defeating “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry in the main event. With Perry outside of the ring and Guevara distracting the ref, MJF came down and punched the former with the Dynamite Diamond Ring. The ref continued his 10-count and awarded Guevara the count out victory. After the match, the champ and Guevara embraced in the ring, seemingly forming an alliance in this ongoing feud between the pillars. We’ll see if MJF plays a factor in tonight’s match and if Perry gets involved as well.

We’ll hear from Adam Cole tonight as he addresses what happened during last week’s episode of Dynamite. It was there where Cole and Chris Jericho came face-to-face in the ring for a heated promo. The Jericho Appreciation Society eventually ganged up on Cole and that brought out Britt Baker to help her boyfriend. Suddenly, the Outcasts appeared from under the ring and while they ganged up on Baker, the JAS handcuffed Cole to the ring. He was then forced to look on as Saraya waylaid Baker with a kendo stick. We’ll see if Cole officially issues a challenge to Jericho for Double or Nothing.

TBS Champion Jade Cargill will put her title and undefeated streak on the line when facing Taya Valkyrie tonight. The two have been feuding with each other since the challenger made her debut in AEW last month. Cargill has particularly taken umbrage with Valkyrie using the finisher “Road to Valhalla,” which is effectively the same as her own “Jaded” finisher. As a result, Cargill agreed to defend her title tonight with the stipulation that Valkyrie cannot use the “Road to Valhalla.” We’ll see if the the veteran can overcome this and dethrone the champ.

Also on the show, Orange Cassidy will try to put another successfully International Championship title defense under his belt when facing Bandido. We’ll also get a one-on-one bout between Dax Harwood and Jeff Jarrett and hear from Wardlow after he regained the TNT Championship last Wednesday.