Julius Randle goes to locker room after suffering ankle injury in Game 5 vs Cavaliers Wednesday

Randle was dealing with an ankle issue prior to the series.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NBA: Playoffs-Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle looks to make a pass during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden.
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks power forward Julius Randle went to the locker room in Game 5 Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers after suffering an ankle injury. Randle entered the playoffs with an ankle issue from the regular season, but it hasn’t cost him any time in this series so far.

As Begley notes in his tweet, Randle missed two weeks at the end of the regular season recovering from the injury and may have pushed himself to be ready for Game 1 of this series. However, it doesn’t seem like there was any aggravation for Randle on this injury and was more of an unfortunate circumstance. The Knicks currently hold a 10-point lead over the Cavaliers at halftime as they look to close out the series tonight.

If Randle is unable to return to the game, look for Obi Toppin to fill some minutes at the power forward spot. The Knicks have been able to bully the Cavaliers down low, so Isaiah Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson could also be on the court together if Tom Thibodeau decides he wants to keep dominating on the glass.

