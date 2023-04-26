 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who will the Knicks play in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs?

Here’s a look at New York’s next opponent in the playoffs.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2023 NBA Playoffs Game Five - New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers
Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks looks on during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during round 1 Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 26, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks are advancing to the second round in the 2023 NBA playoffs, winning a playoff series for the first time in a decade. The Knicks were bounced in five games the last time they made the postseason a few years ago, but flipped the script this time around with a 4-1 win themselves over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Here’s a look at who they’ll be playing next in the postseason.

The Knicks will get either the Milwaukee Bucks or Miami Heat in the next round. The Heat currently lead the Bucks 3-1, but Milwaukee does have Giannis Antetokounmpo back in the lineup and could have a Game 7 at home if it manages to win Games 5 and 6. Teams that go up 3-1 win the series 95.2% of the time but there has been a lot of recent 3-1 comebacks which can give the Bucks some hope.

The Knicks would be the underdogs if they met the Bucks and would not have homecourt advantage. They’d likely be favored over the Heat and would have homecourt advantage in that matchup.

