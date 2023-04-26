Who will the Knicks play in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs?

The New York Knicks are advancing to the second round in the 2023 NBA playoffs, winning a playoff series for the first time in a decade. The Knicks were bounced in five games the last time they made the postseason a few years ago, but flipped the script this time around with a 4-1 win themselves over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Here’s a look at who they’ll be playing next in the postseason.

The Knicks will get either the Milwaukee Bucks or Miami Heat in the next round. The Heat currently lead the Bucks 3-1, but Milwaukee does have Giannis Antetokounmpo back in the lineup and could have a Game 7 at home if it manages to win Games 5 and 6. Teams that go up 3-1 win the series 95.2% of the time but there has been a lot of recent 3-1 comebacks which can give the Bucks some hope.

The Knicks would be the underdogs if they met the Bucks and would not have homecourt advantage. They’d likely be favored over the Heat and would have homecourt advantage in that matchup.