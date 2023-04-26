 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who will the Heat play in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs?

Here’s a look at Miami’s next opponent in the playoffs.

By DKNation Staff
SPORTS-BKN-COTE-COLUMN-MI Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The Miami Heat pulled off the massive upset of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the No. 1-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in five games to advance to the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Jimmy Butler was, again, the star of the night, dropping 42 points, eight rebounds and four assists — including the game-tying shot with just seconds left in the fourth quarter.

The Heat are just the sixth eighth seed in NBA history to upset a No. 1-ranked team.

This will certainly shake up the Eastern Conference playoffs as the top-ranked team is now eliminated.

The eighth-seeded Heat will now take on the New York Knicks in the second round of the playoffs. New York defeated the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in five games to advance earlier on Wednesday.

The Heat will most likely be underdogs against the Knicks, but, as we learned in the first round, it’s tough to bet against Jimmy Butler.

