Kansas City Chiefs 7-round 2023 mock draft

The Kansas City Chiefs are in great shape at the moment. They just won the Super Bowl, and there could be more where that came from with MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes under a long-term contract.

Having said that, the Chiefs are far from a perfect team. They have several needs to address in the 2023 NFL Draft, especially after losing several players to free agency. Below, we’ll take a look at those moves before looking at how things could shake out on draft night with a seven-round mock from PFF.

Significant free agency additions

OT Jawaan Taylor

EDGE Charles Omenihu

LB Drue Tranquill

S Mike Edwards

Significant free agency losses

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

WR Mecole Hardman

OT Orlando Brown

DT Khalen Saunders

S Juan Thornhill

Chiefs 7-round mock draft

Round 1: No. 31 — Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

Round 2: No. 63 — Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

Round 3: No. 95 — Nick Herbig, EDGE, Wisconsin

Round 4: No. 122 (from MIA) — K.J. Henry, EDGE, Clemson

Round 4: No. 134 — Parker Washington, WR, Penn State

Round 5: No. 166 — Anthony Johnson Jr., S, Iowa State

Round 6: No. 178 (from CHI via MIA) — Starling Thomas V, CB, UAB

Round 6: No. 217 — Grant DuBose, WR, Charlotte

Round 7: No. 249 — Levi Bell, DT, Texas State

Round 7: No. 250 — Trevor Reid, OT, Louisville

Offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is no longer with the Chiefs, but they brought in Jawaan Taylor (previously of the Jacksonville Jaguars) to fill that void. Anton Harrison of the Oklahoma Sooners can compete for the opposite starting tackle spot, as he’s a reliable pass blocker to give this offensive line a boost. At the very least, he’ll help with depth at the position.

The second-round selection of defensive lineman Keeanu Benton addresses one of Kansas City’s biggest needs in the draft. Benton is as solid as defensive tackles come, and he could boost the pass rush after collecting six sacks and 11 QB hurries with the Wisconsin Badgers last season.

Pairing Benton with college teammate Nick Herbig in the third round creates a strong pass rushing duo for Chiefs’ fans to be excited about. Since you can’t have too many edge rushers (and KC has nine total picks), K.J. Henry of the Clemson Tigers was added to the Kansas City draft class in the fourth round.

From here, we attempted to fill the void at receiver with a few selections that can take on different roles. Parker Washington of the Penn State Nittany Lions is an exciting, big-play option while Grant DuBose of Charlotte is a taller possession receiver for Mahomes to target.