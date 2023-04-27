Cleveland Browns 7-round 2023 mock draft

The Cleveland Browns finished 7-10 last season to miss the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Expectations were very limited considering the long suspension for Deshaun Watson, but they’ll get a full season of him for the first time. The Browns don’t have a pick within the first two rounds, and they have eight picks to work with throughout the draft. Below is a look at Cleveland’s results from a seven-round mock draft on PFF.
Significant free agency additions
- DT Dalvin Tomlinson
- S Juan Thornhill
- DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
- TE Jordan Akins
- WR Marquise Goodwin
Significant free agency losses
- C Hjalte Froholdt
- QB Jacoby Brissett
- RB Kareem Hunt
- DT Taven Bryan
- DE Chase Winovich
Cleveland Browns 7-round mock draft
Round 3: No. 74 (from NYJ) — Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma
Round 3: No. 98 — Moro Ojomo, DL, Texas
Round 4: No. 111 — Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State
Round 4: No. 126 (from MIN) — Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford
Round 5: No. 140 (from LAR) — Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland
Round 5: No. 142 — Yasir Abdullah, EDGE, Louisville
Round 6: No. 190 — Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse
Round 7: No. 229 — Malik Cunningham, Louisville
Analysis
It’s tough to have a big-time draft without a pick in the first two rounds, but the Browns went wide receiver with their first pick in this mock. Cleveland should be giving Deshaun Watson as much help as possible considering what it gave up to get him, and Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in 2022 with 20 career touchdowns.
The Browns addressed the defense with their next few picks, highlighted by Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Mojo Ojomo, who was a three-year starter in college and can play defensive end or defensive tackle. Cleveland also added Ohio State Buckeyes edge rusher Zach Harrison in the fourth round.
In the final round, the Browns landed Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham, who was a fun player to watch in college as a true dual-threat option that can make defenses look bad in the open field.