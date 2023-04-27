Cleveland Browns 7-round 2023 mock draft

The Cleveland Browns finished 7-10 last season to miss the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Expectations were very limited considering the long suspension for Deshaun Watson, but they’ll get a full season of him for the first time. The Browns don’t have a pick within the first two rounds, and they have eight picks to work with throughout the draft. Below is a look at Cleveland’s results from a seven-round mock draft on PFF.

Significant free agency additions

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

S Juan Thornhill

DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

TE Jordan Akins

WR Marquise Goodwin

Significant free agency losses

C Hjalte Froholdt

QB Jacoby Brissett

RB Kareem Hunt

DT Taven Bryan

DE Chase Winovich

Cleveland Browns 7-round mock draft

Round 3: No. 74 (from NYJ) — Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma

Round 3: No. 98 — Moro Ojomo, DL, Texas

Round 4: No. 111 — Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State

Round 4: No. 126 (from MIN) — Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford

Round 5: No. 140 (from LAR) — Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland

Round 5: No. 142 — Yasir Abdullah, EDGE, Louisville

Round 6: No. 190 — Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse

Round 7: No. 229 — Malik Cunningham, Louisville

Analysis

It’s tough to have a big-time draft without a pick in the first two rounds, but the Browns went wide receiver with their first pick in this mock. Cleveland should be giving Deshaun Watson as much help as possible considering what it gave up to get him, and Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in 2022 with 20 career touchdowns.

The Browns addressed the defense with their next few picks, highlighted by Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Mojo Ojomo, who was a three-year starter in college and can play defensive end or defensive tackle. Cleveland also added Ohio State Buckeyes edge rusher Zach Harrison in the fourth round.

In the final round, the Browns landed Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham, who was a fun player to watch in college as a true dual-threat option that can make defenses look bad in the open field.