Pittsburgh Steelers complete picks for 2023 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers weren’t always fun to watch in 2022, but Mike Tomlin’s crew was able to grind out a 9-8 record behind rookie QB Kenny Pickett. That wasn’t enough to earn a spot in the NFL playoffs, but the Steelers exceeded expectations for the most part. Now they’ll focus on acquiring the necessary players to improve the team and make it back to the postseason.

On top of making moves in free agency, the Steelers will look to execute that plan with seven picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Three of those picks are in the first two rounds. Pittsburgh traded WR Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears last season, getting an additional second-round pick in return. In 2021, the Steelers traded away their fifth-round choice in the 2023 NFL Draft for CB Ahkello Witherspoon. Pittsburgh also swapped its sixth-round pick for LB Malik Reed a seventh-round choice from the Denver Broncos before the 2022 season.

Pittsburgh brought in LB Cole Holcomb, CB Patrick Peterson, G Isaac Seumalo, G Nate Herbig, LB Elandon Roberts, and SS Keanu Neal through free agency. However, the Steelers still have needs to fill at cornerback, offensive tackle, defensive line, linebacker, edge rusher, and wide receiver. Cornerback and tackle serve as the most pressing needs.

We’ll be tracking their picks throughout the three days of the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as any trades they make between now and the end of Saturday.

Round 1: No. 17 —

Round 2: No. 32 (from Bears) —

Round 2: 49 —

Round 3: No. 80 —

Round 4: No. 120 —

Round 7: No. 241 (from Vikings through Broncos)—

Round 7: No. 251 (From Rams) —