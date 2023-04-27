Indianapolis Colts complete picks for 2023 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts will enter a new era of the franchise with head coach Shane Steichen taking over for Frank Reich and whatever the Jeff Saturday experiment was. Regardless, the Colts finished with a 4-12-1 record to miss the playoffs for the second straight season as they look to make a splash during the NFL Draft.

Prior to draft day, the Colts have gone to work on the roster through free agency with key additions by spending money on defensive end Samson Ebukam and kicker Matt Gay, and Indianapolis re-signed linebacker EJ Speed and wide receiver Ashton Dulin. The Colts will look to replace the production from some of their key free agency losses, headlined by linebacker Bobby Okereke.

The Colts have nine draft picks to work with including the fourth overall pick, and it will be interesting to see the potential trade movement through the three-day event.

We’ll be tracking their picks throughout the three days of the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as any trades they make between now and the end of Saturday.

Round 1: No. 4 overall: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

