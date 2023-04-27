Houston Texans complete picks for 2023 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans rebuild continues as we get closer to the 2023 season. The team was so bad at the end of last season (cue chant: how bad were they?) that not only did they go 3-13-1, but they screwed up earning the No. 1 overall pick. It isn’t that bad of a situation as the Texans just fall to No. 2.

They have a new head coach in former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans. It feels like forever ago, but Houston did win the division in 2019. They have a total of 12 draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, with three selections in the first 33 spots. This, plus the free agency moves they have made, could shorten the rebuild and have them contending sooner rather than later.

The Texans are expected to have a new face under center next season. They have long been linked to Bryce Young, but the downfall of not having the No. 1 pick is that there is, currently, a team ahead of them (the Carolina Panthers) that could take Young. Whether Houston takes Young or CJ Stroud, they should automatically improve their offensive outlook from the Davis Mills-led unit from a season ago.

The Texans traded away Brandin Cooks in the offseason but have made some interesting free-agent signings. Houston signed Laremy Tunsil to an extension and signed Robert Woods, Dalton Schultz, Jimmie Ward, Shaq Mason and Sheldon Rankins. They lost some depth to free agency but have the pieces that they could make some noise this season if they pick well in the draft.

We’ll be tracking their picks throughout the three days of the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as any trades they make between now and the end of Saturday.

Round 1: No. 2: CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Round 1: No. 3 (from Cardinals): Will Anderson Jr, LB, Alabama

