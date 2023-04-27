Philadelphia Eagles complete picks for 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is finally here. The Super Bowl of the offseason and a three-day spectacle give fans hope for a few days of the year. The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a loss in the Super Bowl. They have multiple picks in this year’s draft, including the No. 10 pick, which allows them the opportunity to add a top ten talent in the draft.

The Eagles were the best team in the NFC from start to finish, with a 14-3 record. Quarterback Jalen Hurts played at an MVP level last season, but a shoulder injury towards the end of the year cost him a chance at winning. Head coach Nick Sirianni elevated the offense to one of the best in the league in year two. They were great on both sides of the ball all year until the Super Bowl when Patrick Mahomes was able to find some holes in the secondary and take advantage.

The team didn’t make any splash moves in the offseason, but they were able to resign some of their guys, like center Jason Kelce, DB James Bradberry, and DL Fletcher Cox. They did lose linebacker T.J Edwards and safety C.J Gardner-Johnson. However, 2022 third-round pick Nakobe Dean should step in and fill the void left by Edwards.

We’ll be tracking their picks throughout the three days of the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as any trades they make between now and the end of Saturday.

Round 1: No. 10 (from Saints) —

Round 1: No. 3 —

Round 2: No. 62 —

Round 3: No. 66 (from Cardinals) —

Round 7: No. 219 (from Texans through Vikings) —

Round 7: No. 248 —