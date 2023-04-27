Green Bay Packers complete picks for 2023 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers could be entering a new era without Aaron Rodgers. At the time of this writing, he still remains a member of the Packers, but talks between the Packers, Rodgers and the New York Jets had ramped up at one point. For now, they will focus on improving their 8-9 record from a year ago.

The Packers have 10 draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. They largely have their own picks and some compensatory draft selections. Green Bay will first be on the clock with the 15th overall selection. Things can obviously change throughout the course of the draft, and a Rodgers deal is expected to include a hefty compensation package.

Green Bay brought back starting running back Aaron Jones in free agency. They also re-signed Yosuah Nijman, Rudy Ford and Justin Hollins. Adrian Amos, Randall Cobb, Marcedes Lewis and Mason Crosby remain free agents at the time of this writing. The Packers lost Allen Lazard, Jarran Reed, Robert Tonyan, Dean Lowry and Krys Barnes in free agency.

We’ll be tracking their picks throughout the three days of the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as any trades they make between now and the end of Saturday.

Round 1: No. 13 (from Jets) —

Round 2: No 42 (from Browns through Jets)

Round 2: No. 45 —

Round 3: No. 78 —

Round 4: No. 116 —

Round 5: No. 149 —

Round 6: No. 207 (from 49ers through Texans, Jets) —

Round 7: No. 232 —

Round 7: No. 235 (from Lions through Rams) —

Round 7: No. 242 (from Jaguars) —

Round 7: No. 256 —