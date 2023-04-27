Cleveland Browns complete picks for 2023 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns don’t have too many picks to work with in the draft this year, having dealt away their first-round selection as part of the DeShaun Watson trade last year and moving their second-round picks to the New York Jets for wide receiver Elijah Moore. They’ve got eight picks altogether in the 2023 NFL Draft, starting with two in the third round.

Disappointment was the theme for the Browns last season, as they finished 7-10 and last in the AFC North. But they’re banking on a full season of Watson and a busy offseason so far to make them competitive this season.

In addition to the Moore trade, a move aimed at giving them a real threat to pair with Amari Cooper, the Browns made another splashy move on the other side of the ball, signing free agent defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson to a four-year deal. They also brought in defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo to bolster the d-line, and signed Juan Thornhill at safety to replace John Johnson III. On offense, they re-signed center Ethan Pocic and brought back Joshua Dobbs to be the backup quarterback.

Headed into the draft, Cleveland will be looking for more help along the defensive line, as well as improved depth at running back and wide receiver, where there’s a significant drop-off behind the starters.

We’ll be tracking their picks throughout the three days of the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as any trades they make between now and the end of Saturday.

Round 3: No. 72 (from Jets), No. 98 —

Round 4: No. 111 —

Round 4: No. 126 (from Vikings) —

Round 5: No. 140 (from Rams) —

Round 5: No. 142 —

Round 6: No. 190 —

Round 7: No. 229 —