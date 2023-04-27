Detroit Lions complete picks for 2023 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions had their most wins in a season last year since 2017. They finished 9-8 and just barely missed out on the playoffs. The way that the 2023 NFL season projects, Detroit has a good chance of being competitive in the NFC North and hopes to wrap up its first divisional title since 1993.

The Lions have nine scheduled draft picks for the 2023 NFL Draft. They will select twice within the first 18 picks. Detroit has its own pick at No. 18 and then benefits from a poor Los Angeles Rams season and gets to pick at No. 6 as a result of the Matthew Stafford from the 2021 offseason. Otherwise, the Lions have two seconds, a third, two fifths, and two sixths heading into the draft.

Most recently, Detroit traded CB Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft. Could this signal that they will be taking a corner at No. 6? The Lions re-signed Alex Anzalone, Isaiah Buggs and Will Harris. They added Cameron Sutton, Chauncy Garner-Johnson, Marvin Jones and David Montgomery. The biggest free agency losses for Detroit are Jamaal Williams, DeShon Elliott and D.J. Chark,

We’ll be tracking their picks throughout the three days of the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as any trades they make between now and the end of Saturday.

Round 1: No. 6 (from Rams) —

Round 1: No. 18 —

Round 2: No. 48 —

Round 2: No. 55 (from Vikings) —

Round 3: No. 81 —

Round 5: No. 152 —

Round 5: No. 159 (from Jaguars via Falcons) —

Round 6: No. 183 (from Broncos) —

Round 6: No. 194 —