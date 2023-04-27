Cincinnati Bengals complete picks for 2023 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals can attest that dynasties are built in the draft. Now a perennial contender in the AFC, the Bengals will look to further solidify the foundation of their success with seven picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

For the second season in a row, the Bengals fought a close contest with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, this time coming out on the losing side, narrowly. But that’s not likely to be the last time we see these two teams duking it out for a trip to the Super Bowl.

With the offensive line under the microscope in the postseason, it made sense that the Bengals would land one of the biggest names on the free agent market this spring, offensive tackle Orlando Brown, most recently of the Chiefs. They addressed another position of need with the addition of tight end Irv Smith, Jr.

They might not be finished adding tackle help. The addition of Brown forced Jonah Williams to the right side, and now he wants a trade. They needed depth there anyway. A potential, eventual replacement for Joe Mixon could be another target for the Bengals in the draft, as well as depth on the defensive line and at defensive back.

We’ll be tracking their picks throughout the three days of the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as any trades they make between now and the end of Saturday.

Round 1: No. 28 overall —

Round 2: No. 60 —

Round 3: No. 92 —

Round 4: No. 131 —

Round 5: No. 163 —

Round 6: No. 206 —

Round 7: No. 246 —