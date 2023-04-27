Washington Commanders complete picks for 2023 NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders enter the 2023 NFL Draft with eight picks at their disposal, and they’ll be on the clock starting with the No. 16 overall selection of the first round.

The Commanders finished the 2022 regular season with an 8-9-1 record, which resulted in a last-place finish in the NFC East and a second straight season of missing the playoffs. Inconsistency at quarterback proved to be a thorn in their side, as Washington’s 21st-ranked passing offense (204.2 YPG) was largely a result of a quarterback carousel under center. Carson Wentz (8 games), Taylor Heinecke (9 games), and Sam Howell (1 game) all logged snaps under center for the Commanders.

Though it remains to be seen whether Washington has their quarterback of the future on the roster, they did add depth to the QB room by signing Jacoby Brissett to a one-year, $8 million contract. The hope is that it softens the blow of losing Heneicke to the Atlanta Falcons, while their defense saw some losses as well in linebacker Cole Holcomb joining the Pittsburgh Steelers and safety Bobby McCain signing with the New York Giants.

We’ll be tracking their picks throughout the three days of the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as any trades they make between now and the end of Saturday.

Round 1: No. 16

Round 2: No. 47

Round 3: No. 97

Round 4: No. 118

Round 5: No. 150

Round 6: No. 193

Round 6: No. 215

Round 7: No. 233