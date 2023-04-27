Minnesota Vikings complete picks for 2023 NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings came through with a surprising 13-4 record in 2022. They easily won the NFC North, but a home loss to the New York Giants in the NFL Wild Card Round left a sour taste in the mouths of Viking fans.

Despite racking up 13 wins, Minnesota had one of the worst defenses in the league. As a result, defensive coordinator Ed Donatell was fired in the offseason. Former Miami Dolphins head coach, Brian Flores, was hired to take his place. CB Byron Murphy and DL Marcus Davenport were brought in to help the defense, but there are plenty of holes to fill on that side of the ball. CB Patrick Peterson, CB Cameron Dantzler, DL Dalvin Tomlinson, LB Eric Kendricks, and WR Adam Thielen have all moved on to other teams.

The Vikings have only five picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, so they’ll need to choose wisely. If you recall, Minnesota traded its 2023 second-round pick to the Detroit Lions (and a 2024 third-round selection) for TE T.J. Hockenson. The Vikings’ seventh-round pick in 2023 was traded in 2021 to the Denver Broncos to acquire DE Stephen Weatherly.

Minnesota has obvious draft needs at cornerback and wide receiver. From there, inside linebacker and edge rusher have to be on the mind of the Vikings as well.

We’ll be tracking their picks throughout the three days of the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as any trades they make between now and the end of Saturday.

