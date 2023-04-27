Chicago Bears complete picks for 2023 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears finished the season with a 3-14 record, the worst finish in the NFL and good enough to earn the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, the Bears, committed to quarterback Justin Fields, dealt the top pick to the Carolina Panthers. Now, the Bears will pick ninth overall in the first round, and they’ll have a total of 10 selections in the draft, including an extra second-rounder as part of the deal.

Chicago’s trade haul gives them plenty of opportunity to erase the stain of last season, a year that ended with 10 straight losses.

The trade wasn’t the only move the Bears made during a busy offseason. With huge needs on the defensive side of the ball, Chicago made a splash by adding two star linebackers in Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards. They signed Nate Davis to give the interior offensive line some help, and they landed wide receiver DJ Moore in the trade with Carolina.

Look for defensive line to be a priority for the Bears in the draft—they need some pass-rushing heft from the edge and the interior. Depth at receiver, offensive line and cornerback are also priorities.

We’ll be tracking their picks throughout the three days of the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as any trades they make between now and the end of Saturday.

Round 1: No. 9 overall (from Panthers) —

Round 2: No. 53 (from Ravens) —

Round 2: No. 61 (from 49ers through Panthers) —

Round 3: No. 64 —

Round 4: No. 103 —

Round 4: No. 133 (from Eagles) —

Round 5: No. 136 —

Round 5: No. 148 (from Patriots through Ravens) —

Round 7: No. 218 —

Round 7: No. 258 —