Carolina Panthers complete picks for 2023 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers have made the biggest splash of any team so far in the offseason with their big trade with the Chicago Bears to snag the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Including the first pick, the Panthers have a total of six selections in the draft, including two more in the top 100.

It’s hard to argue with the trade. Carolina continued a half-decade of underwhelming football last season with a 7-10 finish, missing the playoffs for the fifth straight season. While there’s no shortage of things you can point to that show why it’s been such a slog for the Panthers lately, the biggest issue has been their struggle to find a quarterback. They’ll be looking to solve that problem as soon as the draft kicks off, taking their next signal caller with the first pick.

Carolina’s free agent moves have largely been aimed at making the transition as painless as possible for their rookie signal caller. The team signed running back Mile Sanders, tight end Hayden Hurst, along with wide receivers DJ Chark and Adam Theilen to give the new quarterback a solid supporting cast. They also brought in Andy Dalton to back up the new guy.

With their remaining selections, Carolina will need to be thinking about defensive help, including pass rushers and inside linebackers. Another area of need for the team is depth for the interior offensive line, with both starting guards recovering from injuries.

We’ll be tracking their picks throughout the three days of the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as any trades they make between now and the end of Saturday.

Round 1: No. 1 overall (from Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Round 2: No. 39 —

Round 3: No. 93 (from 49ers) —

Round 4: No. 114 —

Round 4: No. 132 (from 49ers) —

Round 5: No. 145 —