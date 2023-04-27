Tampa Bay Buccaneers complete picks for 2023 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the 2023 NFL Draft with nine picks at their disposal, and they’ll be on the clock starting with the No. 19 selection of the first round. In the midst of a significant roster change in the offseason, they’ll look to leverage the draft as a means of bolstering their personnel.

The Buccaneers reached the postseason for the third straight year in 2022, albeit thanks to a weak NFC South Division. Tampa Bay reached the Wild Card round after finishing with an 8-9 regular season record, and while their 13th-ranked defense (21.1 PPG allowed) was solid, their sluggish offense (25th in scoring) clearly held them back. Despite reaching the postseason, they were quickly eliminated by the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the Wild Card.

Tampa Bay’s offense was dealt a huge hit in the aftermath of Tom Brady’s retirement in the offseason, opening up a vacant spot under center. Guard Shaq Mason was also traded to the Houston Texans, while it seems that Leonard Fournette will not return in the backfield. Baker Mayfield was signed shortly thereafter to replace Brady while running back Chase Edmonds joined on a one-year deal to fortify the backfield.

We’ll be tracking their picks throughout the three days of the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as any trades they make between now and the end of Saturday.

Round 1: No. 19 —

Round 2: No. 50 —

Round 3: No. 82 —

Round 5: No. 153 —

Round 5: No. 175 —

Round 6: No. 179 (from Texans) —

Round 6: No. 181 (from Colts) —

Round 6: No. 196 —

Round 7: No. 252 —