Denver Broncos complete picks for 2023 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos won’t be especially busy during the 2023 NFL Draft with only five picks to work with this year. They’re short on draft capital after the Russell Wilson trade last year and acquiring Sean Payton as their head coach this spring. However, with the picks that they do have, Denver will need to be focused on doing whatever they can to make their twin bets on Wilson and Payton worthwhile.

Denver finished dead last in the AFC West, despite high hopes that Wilson would help them challenge the Kansas City Chiefs dominance over the division. They would have had the fifth overall pick; instead, they won’t start taking players until the third round.

With some tricky cap math, the Broncos were able to make some splashes in free agency. They landed a pair of starting offensive linemen, tackle Mike McGlinchey and guard Ben Powers. Denver made a big move on defense too, bringing in defensive end Zach Allen from the Cardinals. On top of that, they brought in Samaje Perine to add depth at running back as well as Jarrett Stidham to be the backup quarterback.

The Broncos could use more help along the defensive line with their draft picks, at least some depth. They could also address a big need at center with their picks.

We’ll be tracking their picks throughout the three days of the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as any trades they make between now and the end of Saturday.

Round 3: No. 67 (from Colts) —

Round 3: No. 68 —

Round 4: No. 108 —

Round 5: No. 139 —

Round 6: No. 195 (from Steelers) —