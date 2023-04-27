Miami Dolphins complete picks for 2023 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins enter the 2023 NFL Draft as one of the teams with the smallest draft capital, holding just four total selections through all seven rounds. Miami holds no selections on day one and just one lone selection on day two at pick No. 84 in the third round.

The Dolphins finished the 2022 season with a 9-8 record, good for second place in the AFC East and the team’s first postseason appearance since 2016. Despite averaging 23.4 PPG (11th in scoring), their defense left much room for improvement after finishing 24th in points allowed per game. Additionally, a string of concussions to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ultimately limited a promising start to the season that was headlined by the addition of Tyreek Hill, who was acquired via trade in the offseason prior from the Kansas City Chiefs.

The biggest offseason acquisition made by Miami was trading for cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick (No. 77 overall) and tight end Hunter Long. In regards to the defense, the hope is that the unit will take a leap next season by hiring the well-respected Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator.

We’ll be tracking their picks throughout the three days of the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as any trades they make between now and the end of Saturday.

Round 2: No. 51 —

Round 3: No. 84 —

Round 6: No. 197 —

Round 7: No. 238 —