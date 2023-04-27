Los Angeles Rams complete picks for 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2023 NFL Draft armed with 11 draft selections, a relatively large haul for a franchise that has been synonymous with dealing away their draft capital. Despite boasting double-digit draft selections, the Rams will not make their first selection until pick No. 36 in the second round.

The defending 2022 Super Bowl Champions put together an underwhelming 5-12 record that amounted to a third-place finish in the NFC West while missing the postseason. Their struggles were marred by a lack of depth and injuries, as the loss of Odell Beckham Jr, in addition to season-ending injuries to Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford, proved too large to overcome. The addition of Baker Mayfield provided a late-season boost, though the former No. 1 overall pick finished just 2-3 in five starts for the Rams.

Many of the Rams’ additions last season proved to be short-term partnerships, as Mayfield departed in the offseason to sign with the quarterback-needy Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Linebacker Bobby Wagner also departed to return to their NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks. Los Angeles’ backend unit also saw a major change with the trade of Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, while receiving tight end Hunter Long and a 2023 third-round pick (No. 77 overall) in return.

We’ll be tracking their picks throughout the three days of the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as any trades they make between now and the end of Saturday.

Round 2: No. 36 —

Round 3: No. 69 —

Round 3: No. 77 (from Patriots through Dolphins) —

Round 5: No. 167 —

Round 5: No. 171 —

Round 5: No. 177 —

Round 6: No. 182 —

Round 6: No. 189 (from Titans) —

Round 6: No. 191 (from Packers) —

Round 7: No. 223 —

Round 7: No. 251 —