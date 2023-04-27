Buffalo Bills complete picks for 2023 NFL Draft

After a tight cap situation made for a relatively low-key free agency period, the Buffalo Bills will be looking to their six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft to help keep their championship aspirations alive this season and beyond.

The Bills entered the 2022 season with a lot of hype as a Super Bowl contender. They finished with a 13-3 record, second best in the AFC, but were turned aside by the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional round.

Buffalo did manage to land a starting guard in free agency, Connor McGovern, as well as rounding out the depth chart at running back and receiver with Damien Harris and Deonte Hardy. They also signed a new backup quarterback, Kyle Allen.

While the Bills could go a number of ways in the draft, one need will be to address the hole left by the departure of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Depth at wide receiver, safety and on the defensive line will also be key.

We’ll be tracking their picks throughout the three days of the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as any trades they make between now and the end of Saturday.

Round 1: No. 27 overall —

Round 2: No. 59 —

Round 3: No. 91 —

Round 4: No. 130 —

Round 5: No. 137 (from Cardinals) —

Round 6: No. 205 —