Baltimore Ravens complete picks for 2023 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens’ offseason has been wholly consumed by the Lamar Jackson saga. Not only has that taken up most of the oxygen around the team this spring, but the salary uncertainty it’s created has also limited their free-agent moves. Now, the Ravens will have the chance to use their five draft picks, starting with No. 22 in the first round, to get themselves some more help.

The Ravens did manage to make the playoffs last season, but they were quickly dispatched by the Cincinnati Bengals, their AFC North rivals that have taken over control of that division. For Baltimore to stay competitive with their new rivals, they’ll need to resolve their quarterback situation one way or another and address several other key areas of need.

Jackson did get the franchise tag from the Ravens, which would pay him a fully guaranteed $32.4 million. However, the team used the non-exclusive tag, which opens the door for another team to sign Jackson to a deal in exchange for a pair of first-round picks. Why that hasn’t happened yet is largely due to Jackson’s desire for a fully guaranteed deal, a la DeShaun Watson and Cleveland.

The Ravens did re-sign long snapper Nick Moore, along with safety Geno Stone and running back Justice Hill. Their only notable outside free agent addition was wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who at least gives them some depth at the position.

We’ll be tracking their picks throughout the three days of the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as any trades they make between now and the end of Saturday.

