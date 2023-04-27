New Orleans Saints complete picks for 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL draft is finally here. After what seems like an eternity of combine talk, pre-draft workouts, and mock drafts, it all comes to an end tonight. New Orleans will enter the draft with a need to get better. They have a chance to do so with eight picks. They don’t have their first-round pick, but they do have one from a trade with the San Francisco 49ers.

Andy Dalton took the majority of the rep under center last season for the Saints, and it led them to a 7-10 record. He completed 66 of his passes for 2,871 yards and 18 touchdowns. The offense struggled at times last year, and it also affected RB Alvin Kamara, who only ran for 897 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, they added Tyrann Mathieu in the offseason, and it helped them to of the pass defenses in the league.

The Saints made a big splash in QB Derrick Carr, who came over from the Las Vegas Raiders after they decided to move on. Carr is a veteran who will bring stability to a team that has been looking for a QB since Drew Brees retired. They gave him RB to compliment Kamara in Jamaal Williams, who came over from the Detroit Lions after a career year. Those two pieces should be good enough for at least two or three-win improvement.

We’ll be tracking their picks throughout the three days of the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as any trades they make between now and the end of Saturday.

