Dallas Cowboys complete picks for 2023 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys have seven picks to work with in the 2023 NFL Draft, starting with the 26th overall selection in the first round. Dallas already expended some of their late-round picks, using two fifth-rounders in deals to acquire cornerback Stephon Gilmore and wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

The Cowboys went 12-5 last season, second in the NFC East, and making a trip to the playoffs. They lost, again, to the San Francisco 49ers, this time in the divisional round. All of Dallas’ moves so far have been aimed at getting the team over the hump in the NFC, and their draft strategy will surely have elements of that too.

Dallas was busy this spring. In addition to the two trades, they made a focused effort to re-sign a lot of their own free agents, including linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, safety Donovan Wilson, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, defensive end Dante Fowler, long snapper Trent Sieg, and backup quarterback Cooper Rush. The Cowboys also brought in running back Ronald Jones, to help replace Zeke Elliott, and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga.

In the draft, they need depth on both lines. Tight end could also be a priority for Dallas after losing Dalton Schultz in free agency this spring.

We’ll be tracking their picks throughout the three days of the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as any trades they make between now and the end of Saturday.

Round 1: No. 26 —

Round 2: No. 58 —

Round 3: No. 90 —

Round 4: No. 129 —

Round 5: No. 169 —

Round 6: No. 212 —

Round 7: No. 244 —