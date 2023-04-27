Los Angeles Chargers complete picks for 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers enter the 2023 NFL Draft with seven total selections, beginning with the 21st overall pick of the first round. Los Angeles owns all of their seven original draft selections with no additional compensatory picks allotted to them.

The Chargers finished their 2022 campaign with a 10-7 record, good for second place in the AFC West and earning their first playoff berth since 2018. Unfortunately, Justin Herbert’s first playoff campaign was short-lived, as Los Angeles fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-30 in the AFC Wild Card round. Despite averaging 23.0 PPG, their defense left much to be desired as they ranked 21st in the league with an average of 22.6 PPG allowed to their opponents.

Los Angeles added Donald Parham Jr. on offense while bolstering their defense with former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks. The Chargers saw their receiving unit take a hit to their depth with the departure of DeAndre Carter to division rival Las Vegas Raiders, while their backend unit lost Nasir Adderley due to retirement.

We’ll be tracking their picks throughout the three days of the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as any trades they make between now and the end of Saturday.

Round 1: No. 21 overall —

Round 2: No. 54 —

Round 3: No. 85 —

Round 4: No. 125 —

Round 5: No. 156 —

Round 6: No. 200 —

Round 7: No. 239 —