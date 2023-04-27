New England Patriots complete picks for 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft has finally arrived, and a chance for each team to improve its roster with cheap controllable talent. For the better part of the last two decades, the New England Patriots had done a better job than anyone at identifying talent in the draft. The Patriots will enter the draft with eight picks, at least one in each round except for the fifth and seventh. They have multiple in the fourth and sixth to make up for it. The Patriots have positioned themselves well to have the flexibility of moving up in the draft if they see a player they really covet.

The Patriots finished the season 8-9 and weren’t eliminated from playoff contention until the last week of the season when they lost to the Bills. Staring QB Mac Jones took a step back this season, partially due to some injuries, and the other half was his coaching situation. Head coach Bill Belichick didn’t name an offensive coordinator, former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was the defacto OC. That really set Jones back, and now have him in a precarious situation entering year three.

They didn’t make any splash signings in free agency, but they did add WR Juju Smith-Schuster, RB James Robinson, and TE Mike Gesicki. None of those are major moves, but all ones that can make an impact. They did lose a few key pieces in WR Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, and RB Damien Harris.

We’ll be tracking their picks throughout the three days of the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as any trades they make between now and the end of Saturday.

Round 1: No. 14 —

Round 2: No. 46 —

Round 3: No. 76 (from Panthers) —

Round 4: No. 107 (from Rams) —

Round 4: No. 117 —

Round 4: No. 135 —

Round 6: No. 184 (from Raiders) —

Round 6: No. 187 (from Panthers) —