Las Vegas Raiders complete picks for 2023 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2023 NFL Draft with a bevy of draft capital that ranks among the leaders in this year’s event. Las Vegas has a total of 12 draft selections, beginning with the seventh overall selection of the first round. After a significant offseason of change, the Raiders added to their draft capital in light of trading away a key component of their offense.

The Silver and Black will likely use most, if not, all their draft capital to bolster a roster that went 6-11 last season. While the record is not as terrible as the other high-drafting franchises, it illustrates a disappointing 2022 campaign that began with much promise after trading for star wide receiver Davante Adams in the offseason. Despite averaging 23.2 PPG, their defense ranked just 26th with an average of 24.6 PPG surrendered to opponents.

After sitting longtime franchise starter Derek Carr in the remaining two regular-season games, the former second-round pick in 2014 officially departed the franchise after being released, and subsequently signing with the New Orleans Saints. To replace him under center, the Raiders signed veteran quarterback Jimmy Garropolo, while also agreeing to terms with Brian Hoyer as his backup.

Las Vegas also shook up their receiving core by dealing tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants. In response, Las Vegas added Jakobi Meyers and Austin Hooper, among other additions, to the offense.

We’ll be tracking their picks throughout the three days of the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as any trades they make between now and the end of Saturday.

