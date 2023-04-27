Kansas City Chiefs complete picks for 2023 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs will enter the fall as defending champs again after winning their second Super Bowl in four seasons. The Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship in five consecutive seasons, and there’s no reason to think that will stop with Patrick Mahomes lining up at quarterback.

Being that good consistently doesn’t help in the area of draft picks, but I’d imagine Chiefs fans are okay with that trade-off. Kansas City has 10 NFL Draft picks to work with including the first round at No. 31 overall due to the Miami Dolphins having their Round 1 pick taken away.

The Chiefs already made some notable moves this offseason starting with signing former Jacksonville Jaguars right tackle Jawaan Taylor, though they lost some key pieces as well. Kansas City lost left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, tackle Andrew Wylie, safety Juan Thornhill and others to free agency.

We’ll be tracking their picks throughout the three days of the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as any trades they make between now and the end of Saturday.

Round 1: No. 31 overall —

Round 2: No. 63 —

Round 3: No. 95 —

Round 4: No. 122 (from Dolphins) —

Round 4: No. 134 —

Round 5: No. 166 —

Round 6: No. 178 (from Bears through Dolphins) —

Round 6: No. 217 —

Round 7: No. 249 —

Round 7: No. 250 —